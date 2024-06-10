MP: JEE Advanced Rank Holders Played Video Games, Watched IPL To Beat Stress

Adityaraj Kaushal (AIR 412) |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Listening to music, playing basketball, taking a walk with mother, playing video games, watching IPL and comedy shows, these were some of the means used by the students from the city, who have come out with flying colours in the JEE Advanced, the results of which were announced on Sunday.

At least six students from the city have cracked the exam, which qualifies them to take admission to one of the IITs with under-1,000 All-India Rank (AIR). All of them are males and all of them have managed to clear the prestigious test in their first attempt.

Free Press asked them about their family background, their success mantras and their stress-busters.

Devoted 8 hours to study

This was my first attempt and I was expecting to do well. I devoted around eight hours every day to self-study. My mother, Aarti Kaushal, teaches Botany at Government Geetanjali College in Bhopal, while my father, Ajay Kaushal, is an engineer. My success mantra was ëDonít get stressedí. Whenever I felt stressed, I played football with my friends or watched soccer matches on the telly. I plan to join either IIT Roorkee or Guwahati and opt for the computer science branch. --- Aadityaraj Kaushal, AIR 412

'Kept away from social media'

I was sure that I would score over 200 marks in my first attempt at cracking JEE Advance. My mother Aarti Garg is a homemaker, while my father Rajesh Garg owns a supermarket. I want to graduate in computer science. To beat stress, I used to listen to Hindi and English songs. I kept away from social media. My success mantra is ëIdentify your weaknesses and work on them. --- Keshav Garg, AIR 417

'My mantra is to focus on work'

This was my first attempt. I devoted around seven hours daily to self-study. My success mantra is to focus on my work. My mother is a teacher and father is the principal of Vivekanand Pharmacy College. I used to listen to pop and rock songs to burn stress. I want to make a career in the electrical branch. I am not at all on social media. --- Adwitesh Katare, AIR 743

'Hard work is my success mantra'

I was expecting a rank under 1,000. It could have been better but I am happy with the result. This was my first attempt. I have been preparing for the last four years. I used to dedicate six hours to self-study. My mother Yogita Bajpai is a homemaker and father Shishir Bajpai works in a private company. Hard work is my success mantra. I would like to go for the computer science branch and launch a startup. I used to play video games and talk to friends to burn stress. --- Shiven Bajpai , AIR 766

'Gave 5 hours to self-study'

I used to take a walk with my mother and play basketball whenever I felt stressed. I devoted around five hours every day to self-study. My mom teaches at Jagran LakeCity University while my dad Manoj Kumar Rathore is a scientist with MP Council of Science and Technology. My first preference is Data Science. If I donít get it, I will pick electrical engineering in one of the top five IITs. I was not on social media, barring WhatsApp. It was my first attempt. --- Ratharv Rathod, AIR 895

'First in my family to enter IIT'

I am the first member in my family who would enter an IIT. This was my first attempt. Chemistry was a tough subject for me. So I used to learn the formula early in the morning. Consistency in my success mantra. I used to watch IPL matches and comedy shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah to burn stress. My mother Rakhi Arya is a teacher and my father is a businessman. I want to make a career in computer science. --- Yash Arya, AIR 936