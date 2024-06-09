'Keep Working Hard Till The Last Day' Mumbai Boy Aryan Prakash Secures AIR17 In JEE-Advanced 2024

FPJ

Mumbai: Aryan Prakash, a 17-year-old student from Mumbai, has secured All India Rank 17 in the JEE-Advanced 2024, placing him among the top five candidates from the IIT Bombay zone.

"It is important to keep working till the last day without any hesitation for hard work," said Aryan, on his journey.

His love for mathematics began in Class 8, when he first explored the various career options in engineering. Now, his dream of studying computer science engineering at IIT Bombay is set to become a reality. "I worked hard for this," he added.

Aryan was also among the 100 percentilers in the JEE Main results declared earlier this year. His success mantra includes a rigorous study schedule of 12-13 hours a day and maintaining a calm mind during exams.

"It is important to keep calm during the exam. If everything is easy, you have to ensure there is no scope for mistakes in excitement. If everything is difficult, it is important not to panic, or else you will lose focus," he advised.

To manage stress, Aryan played cricket and watched TV during his free time. Now that the JEE Advanced results are out, he is looking forward to having more leisure time.

Despite the distractions, Aryan ensured that his busy academic schedule kept him away from social media. "My teachers helped me to prepare a busy academic schedule," he said.

Aryan, who lives in Andheri with his family, pursued his JEE coaching at Narayana Junior College. Both his parents, retired officers from the income tax department.