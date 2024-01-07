 MP: Jabalpur’s Junior Doctors Association Send Ultimatum To Admin Over Long Delay In Stipend Payment
Dr. Chandrababu Rajak, has warned that if the stipend is not paid to the junior doctors within a week, then they will keep the OPD closed on January 9 and 10 and serious steps will be taken like closing all services from January 11.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 08:05 PM IST
MP: Infuriated Over Delay In Stipend, Jabalpur's Junior Doctors Association Send Ultimatum To Admin; Demand Payment Within 1 Week

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Infuriated over long-going delay in the payment of stipend, junior doctors of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College have sent an ultimatum to the Jabalpur administration on Sunday. 

In the ultimatum, the junior doctors have given a time period of 1 week to the administration and warned that if their stipend doesn't get paid within 1 week, they will keep the OPD shut on January 9 and January 10 and the protest can get serious after January 11. 

According to information, the delay in getting a stipend for a long time has forced junior doctors to protest in Jabalpur. The junior doctors of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur have initially sent a letter to the Dean of the college and the Divisional Commissioner explaining their problems. 

Later, when no response was observed, the junior doctors made an announcement that if they do not get the stipend within a week, they will start to protest.

The President of Junior Doctors Association of Jabalpur, Dr. Chandrababu Rajak, has warned that if the stipend is not paid to the junior doctors within a week, then they will keep the OPD closed on January 9 and 10 and serious steps will be taken like closing all services from January 11.

Concerned officials say they can budget

There are more than 350 junior doctors in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital, Jabalpur, who are being paid irregularly for the last one year. Dr. Chandrababu Rajak alleged that the responsible officers are constantly crying about the budget. He was shocked to know that there is a lack of budget in the amount fixed for junior doctors, though there are no short-comings in their services and facilities.

