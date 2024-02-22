MP: Jabalpur Railway Station To Be Revamped On Lines Of Rani Kamlapati Station; ₹500 Cr Set Aside

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development aimed at enhancing passenger amenities, the Western Central Railway is gearing up to elevate Jabalpur Railway Station to world-class standards-- on lines of Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati Railway Station. The ambitious project, estimated at around 500 crores, will equip Jabalpur Railway Station with facilities akin to an airport.

The virtual inauguration ceremony is scheduled for February 26 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Harshit Srivastava, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Central Railway, revealed that preparations for local-level events on the same day are already underway. The virtual mode will witness the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 12 stations, inauguration of 14 R.O.Bs (Road Over Bridges) and R.U.Bs (Road Under Bridges), and the unveiling of 7 R.O.Bs and L.H.Ss (Limited Height Subways) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under the ambit of the Amrit Bharat Yojana, Jabalpur Railway Station is undergoing a transformation to achieve international standards. The redesign marks a second revision, shifting focus from initial plans that primarily involved enhancing passenger facilities and expanding platforms. The revised blueprint includes the construction of two new platforms, increasing the total platform count from 6 to 8.

The new proposal places emphasis on beautification and aesthetics, aligning with global standards. The front area of the new building will showcase captivating views of Jabalpur's renowned tourist spots, including Bhedaghat and the mesmerizing Dhuandhar Falls. The overall project aims to elevate Jabalpur Railway Station into a state-of-the-art transportation hub, providing world-class facilities to travelers.