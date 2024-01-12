MP: Jabalpur Mayor Blames State’s ‘Poor’ Financial Condition For Hindering Development, Will Soon Meet CM (WATCH)

Jabalpur Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh blamed the state’s ‘poor’ financial condition for hindering development works, shortly after meeting Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. Speaking to media on Friday, he said that the councillors are not able to start or finish any development works in their respective areas. Singh also said that he met state’s urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in this regard, who in return assured him of every possible help.

Singh said that the Jabalpur divisional commissioner will write a letter in this regard to the state government and the councillors will soon meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Talking to the media on Friday, the Jabalpur Mayor said that Rs 1.05 crore each were sanctioned for 10 wards in rural areas while Rs 90 lakh each were sanctioned for the other 69 wards for the current financial year in the budget. Projects worth Rs 30 lakh in each ward were also approved. Singh said that before the model code of conduct came into force ahead of MP assembly elections, he had written a letter to the divisional commissioner regarding the pending works.

“When the new commissioner was appointed, I called upon her and requested to fulfil the recommendations made by the councillors,” he said.

'We are not even able to pay pending bills'

According to him, the divisional commissioner replied that the financial condition is not good and the department is not even able to pay the pending bills.

“This matter was raised in the House today and I said that when a councillor is elected people have lots of hopes from them and the municipal corporation,” Singh added.

He further went on to say that everyone is aware of the fact that the financial condition of the state is not good and the corporation has decided to meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in this regard.

It is noteworthy that last month, Gwalior Mayor Dr. Shobha Sikarwar had returned the car given to her by the Municipal Corporation citing the poor financial condition of the civic body.