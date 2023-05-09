MP: Jabalpur girl Heena-paints Shri Ram on 6 metre cloth in just 6 hours, enters into India Book of Records

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A software engineer from Jabalpur brought laurels to the state after she painted Shri Ram Janki with Heena on a 6 metre cloth in 6 hours, entering straight in the India Book of Records.

Anushree Vishwakarma said that she has been fond of mehendi since a very young age and learnt the art from her mother.

Anushree further said that she doesn't want to stop now and is preparing for the Asia Book of World Records to give world class recognition to the art of Mehndi.

Chhaya Vishwakarma, Anushree's mother said that she is very proud of her daughter and always inspires her to move forward.

Presently Anushree is a software engineer by profession and works at a company in Hyderabad. She has been doing work form home since the Corona period. Along with this, she also followed her passion for mehendi art.

Anushree said that she wanted to do something different in the art of Mehndi and this desire led to her record. An official was appointed after contacting the India Book of Records. Anushree set the record by making the mehendi design on 6 metre cloth in 6 hours in front of the official.