MP: Jabalpur Collector Deepak Saxena's Son Passes Away Due To Heatstroke In Delhi

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur Collector Deepak Saxena's 21-year-old son, Amol Saxena, passed away in Delhi due to heatstroke on Sunday.

According to information, he died due to heatstroke, but the exact cause will be confirmed after the post-mortem report. On Sunday morning, Amol's caretaker found him in a critical condition and took him to AIIMS, where he later passed away during treatment.

Upon hearing about his son's deteriorating condition, Collector Deepak Saxena left for Delhi from Nagpur. However, he received the tragic news of his son's death before reaching Delhi. Collector Saxena has now returned to Jabalpur.

Funeral to Be Held on Monday at Gwarighat

According to reports, Amol's health worsened on Saturday, after which he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Sunday. According to sources, Collector Saxena has requested the AIIMS doctors to conduct a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. After the post-mortem on Monday, Amol's body will be brought to Jabalpur by air ambulance for the funeral at Gwarighat.

Amol Saxena was pursuing a film studies course in Delhi. Collector Saxena also has a daughter who works in a private company in Delhi.