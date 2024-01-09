MP: 'Islye Maine Kabhi...' Digvijay Singh Reacts To Shivraj's 'Disappearing Photos' Comment

Digvijay Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a jibe at former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's comment on "his disappearing photos from hoardings," Congress' Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh shared that is why he stayed away from promotions.

Sharing Shivraj's video on X (social media), Digvijaya said, "You've spoken the truth, @ChouhanShivraj. That's why I never asked to have my picture in government advertisements when I was the Chief Minister."

Notably, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had been extremely active in promoting his government schemes. He always addressed himself as 'Mama' and 'bhai' while interacting with youths and women. Before the elections, Shivraj left no stone unturned in promoting the 'Ladli Behna Scheme', and his posters were seen every few hundred metres on the roads.

'...Jaise gadhe k sar se seengh'

In response to being replaced as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday, "Photo aise gayab ho hayi jaise gadhe k sar se seengh." When you are in power, people treat you like a lotus. But once you're out of power, it's as if you never existed; even your pictures vanish from hoardings.

He acknowledged the presence of dedicated political workers, praising leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who serve the country selflessly. Chouhan also highlighted the unpredictable nature of politics, where one encounters fair-weather friends.

Chouhan recently participated in an annual event at Brahmakumari Sukh Shanti Bhawan, expressing his contentment with continuous work unrelated to politics.