Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday attended the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo (Re-Invest 2024), where he highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is an electricity surplus state and intends to share its surplus with other states across the country.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, is organising the 4th edition of the Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo from September 16 to 18 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

After the event, CM Yadav told ANI, "The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for renewable energy encourages us to prioritise renewable sources over traditional coal-based energy. We should focus on all three formats of energy production. Madhya Pradesh is generating electricity in all these formats and supplying it not only within the state but also to regions outside, including the Delhi Metro." "There are seven sectors where we are currently supplying electricity from Madhya Pradesh. As an electricity surplus state, we have resolved to share the benefits of our energy production with other states," he added.

He further mentioned, "We have been set a target for renewable energy production by 2030, but we aim to achieve this by 2028." During his address at the meeting, CM Yadav said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal of reaching 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity in India by 2030, and Madhya Pradesh is progressing steadily toward this objective. In 2012, our renewable energy capacity was less than 500 megawatts, but through sustained efforts over the last 12 years, we have increased this to 7,000 megawatts."

The state is also developing the largest floating solar project, with a 600 MW capacity at Omkareshwar. Additionally, solar panels with a 200 MW capacity have been installed in the area, he mentioned.

"We have accelerated our efforts to promote all types of renewable energy. In mission mode, we have decided to install solar rooftops on all government buildings by 2025. Our government is also working on a pump hydro energy storage scheme," he concluded.