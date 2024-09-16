Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday took a potshot at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation statement saying that this was a drama and the latter was aware of restrictions imposed on him by the Supreme Court.

Speaking to ANI in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, CM Yadav said, "This is a drama. Kejriwal is aware of restrictions imposed on him by the Supreme Court. He wants to go among the public but he is heading towards a lost battle. The public knows everything."

Notably, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that he would resign from the position of Chief Minister after two days and won't sit on the chair of CM until the public of Delhi declares him "honest." Kejriwal further said that if the public votes for him, it will give him a certificate for his honesty. He also said he would ask for early polls along with the state of Maharashtra.

CM Yadav reached Gandhinagar to attend the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST). The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, is organising the 4th edition of the Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (4th RE-INVEST) from September 16 to September 18 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

CM Yadav also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that under his leadership, the government is working in various sections.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the government is working in various sectors. During his tenure as Chief Minister, Modi's Gujarat model ensured development in various sectors, particularly the energy sector. PM Modi is taking forward Renewable Energy as a campaign in the country, as part of it, a programme is organised in Gujarat to promote the use of solar energy, wind energy, hydel power energy in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions," the CM said.

"The development is not possible without energy and renewable Energy is like icing on the cake," he added.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav also met Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma in Gandhinagar.