Madhya Pradesh: BJP Makes Over 40.92 Lakh Members So Far Under Membership Drive, Aims For 1.5 Crore By September 25

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has made more than 40.92 lakh members in Madhya Pradesh so far under its membership drive, said BJP President VD Sharma on Monday. He added that no sector of society will be left untouched by the drive, as BJP workers are working hard to achieve the membership target.

Members are being registered through missed calls. Mandsaur district ranks first in the membership drive, while Indore district is second in enrolling new members. Bhopal and Panna are also among the top ten districts in the membership drive.

The weakest assembly in terms of membership is Sailana, in Ratlam district. To ensure better results in Sailana, all BJP workers are putting in extra effort. The party is reaching out to farmers, youth, and people from all walks of life to recruit new members. The goal is to achieve 1.5 crore members by September 25.

Meanwhile, VD Sharma criticized Congress leader Digvijay Singh, accusing him of lying. He also claimed that state Congress President Jitu Patwari is dishonest. Sharma accused Congress of engaging in appeasement politics and pointed out that the son of a Congress MLA is facing allegations of harassment.

VD Sharma further stated that the crime rate has decreased and that criminals will not be spared.