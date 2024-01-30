 MP: In Desire Of Marriage, Young Couple Breaks Barriers To Enter Gwalior High Court (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: In Desire Of Marriage, Young Couple Breaks Barriers To Enter Gwalior High Court (WATCH)

MP: In Desire Of Marriage, Young Couple Breaks Barriers To Enter Gwalior High Court (WATCH)

Preliminary investigations suggest the incident is related to a love affair, with the couple intending to marry despite familial objections.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two speeding cars breached the barricades and entered the premises of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday. Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident is connected to a love affair, with the couple aiming to marry despite objections from their families.

Security personnel immediately intervened, apprehending the occupants of the vehicles. One car had a young couple inside, while the other had some other individuals. The incident was reported to the police station, where actions against those involved are being pursued.

Preliminary investigations suggest the incident is related to a love affair, with the couple intending to marry despite familial objections.

Read Also
MP: 'Come, Join Us...,' CM Yadav Invites Congress MLA From Stage At Jabalpur Event In Presence Of...
article-image

The highly sensitive and high-security area of the Gwalior City Center witnessed commotion as two Swift cars breached Gate 1 and Gate 2 barriers, reaching the porch. Security personnel were startled by the unauthorized entry of the speeding cars and swiftly chased and detained the occupants.

According to CSP Chandrabhan Singh, initial inquiries indicate the incident stems from a love affair, with the couple facing opposition from their families. CSP Singh emphasized that unauthorized entry into the High Court premises constitutes an offense. Investigations are ongoing, and appropriate action will be taken against those involved. Following the breach, security personnel at the high-security zone have been instructed to exercise extra vigilance at the gates.

Read Also
MP Man Trampled Over, Thrashed With Sticks For 'Slaughtering' Cow In Chhindwara; Video Goes Viral
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: In Desire Of Marriage, Young Couple Breaks Barriers To Enter Gwalior High Court (WATCH)

MP: In Desire Of Marriage, Young Couple Breaks Barriers To Enter Gwalior High Court (WATCH)

MP Edu Board Prohibits Crowd & Loudspeakers Near Exam Centres; Violation Calls For FIR

MP Edu Board Prohibits Crowd & Loudspeakers Near Exam Centres; Violation Calls For FIR

Bhopal: Dad Slits 8-Year-Old Daughter's Throat For 'Misbehaving', Leaves Her Bleeding In Bushes

Bhopal: Dad Slits 8-Year-Old Daughter's Throat For 'Misbehaving', Leaves Her Bleeding In Bushes

MP: Necessity To Develop Smart Villages For A Self-Reliant India, Says Gadkari In Jabalpur

MP: Necessity To Develop Smart Villages For A Self-Reliant India, Says Gadkari In Jabalpur

MP: 'Come, Join Us...,' CM Yadav Invites Congress MLA From Stage At Jabalpur Event In Presence Of...

MP: 'Come, Join Us...,' CM Yadav Invites Congress MLA From Stage At Jabalpur Event In Presence Of...