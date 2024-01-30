MP: In Desire Of Marriage, Young Couple Breaks Barriers To Enter Gwalior High Court (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two speeding cars breached the barricades and entered the premises of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday. Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident is connected to a love affair, with the couple aiming to marry despite objections from their families.

Security personnel immediately intervened, apprehending the occupants of the vehicles. One car had a young couple inside, while the other had some other individuals. The incident was reported to the police station, where actions against those involved are being pursued.

Preliminary investigations suggest the incident is related to a love affair, with the couple intending to marry despite familial objections.

#WATCH | Panic Grips MP High Court’s #Gwalior Campus As Speeding Swift Car Trespasses, Breaking The Barriers On Gate#MadhyaPradeshNews pic.twitter.com/wyDBoDD6gI — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 30, 2024

The highly sensitive and high-security area of the Gwalior City Center witnessed commotion as two Swift cars breached Gate 1 and Gate 2 barriers, reaching the porch. Security personnel were startled by the unauthorized entry of the speeding cars and swiftly chased and detained the occupants.

According to CSP Chandrabhan Singh, initial inquiries indicate the incident stems from a love affair, with the couple facing opposition from their families. CSP Singh emphasized that unauthorized entry into the High Court premises constitutes an offense. Investigations are ongoing, and appropriate action will be taken against those involved. Following the breach, security personnel at the high-security zone have been instructed to exercise extra vigilance at the gates.