WATCH| In absence of roads, a woman in labour walks half a kilometer to reach ambulance in MP's Mandla village

MP: No roads, pregnant woman walks half a km to reach ambulance |

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): A video showcasing a grim picture of the state’s road and transport facilities has come to fore. The video shows a woman, who was in labour pain, walking about half a kilometre to reach reaching an ambulance in absence of a paved road.

The matter pertains to Mawai Mal village of Niwas tehsil of the tribal dominant Mandla district, just 10 km away from Niwas headquarters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A woman named Jayanti Bai was unable to avail the 108 ambulance facility as there are no roads in the area and due to the recent rains, the unpaved path has turned muddy. Hence, some women from the area took Jayanti to the ambulance, supporting her with their shoulders for 500 metres

Kamlesh Oyam, Jayanti’s husband said that since the locality in which his house is situated has unpaved roads which have become inaccessible due to the rains last week, the ambulance could not reach his house.