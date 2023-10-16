MP: 'I Am The CM Not To Enjoy Power But To Serve People,' Says CM Chouhan

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan | File Image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he is the chief minister not to enjoy power but to serve the people.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a public meeting in Shahdol district on Monday.

"I am not the Chief Minister just to enjoy sitting in power but to serve the people better. I always say that Madhya Pradesh is my temple and the people living here are my God. Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the priest of these people," the CM said.

Coming down to the Congress party, the chief minister said that the Congressmen were very worried these days. They (Congress) said that he (referring to himself) would deposit the money quietly to the accounts of beneficiaries of Ladli Bahna Yojana.

'Congress never gave money'

"Congressmen are very worried these days. They (Congress) say that we will quietly deposit the money (beneficiaries of Ladli Bahna Yojana). We are depositing the money, what is your (congress) problem? You (congress) never gave money," Chouhan said.

He further said that the government increased the money from Rs 1000 to Rs 1250. He was arranging the money and as soon as the money was arranged, he would gradually increase it from Rs 1250 to Rs 3000.

'People of MP are my family'

"People of entire Madhya Pradesh are my family. May you all be happy, healthy and may you be blessed, that is why your brother serves you by becoming the Chief Minister. I only pray that may God shower such blessings that there is trouble in the lives of the public," he added.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3.

