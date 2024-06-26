 MP Horror: Drunkards Tear Off Youth's Clothes, Beat Him With Belts, Torture With Burning Cigarettes; Disturbing Visuals Surface
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was brutally beaten at gunpoint with belts and sticks in the middle of the street by drunk men in Chhatarpur. The accused tore off his T-shirt and burnt him with cigarettes. The entire incident was recorded in a video, that has rapidly gone viral on social media on Wednesday. Following which, police have arrested two accused, remaining two are on run.

In the video, the youth can be seen bleeding, as the attackers continue to torcher him. They stripped him half-naked and tortured him with burning cigarettes. The victim, was seen crying in pain, begging them to stop hitting him, constantly apologising, but the attackers, who appeared to be drunk, did not relent.

The incident, which took place four days ago, shows the assailants stripping the victim, burning him with cigarettes, and hitting him with belts while one of them recorded the whole attack.

After watching the video, the Chhatarpur City Kotwali police took immediate action. Two suspects, Devendra aka Deva Thakur and Lucky Ghosh, while the third, Anni Ghosh, have been arrested.

The police are actively searching for him and have questioned several people in connection with the incident.

Charges have been filed under sections 342, 365, 394, 360, and 323 of the IPC, along with SC/ST Act sections 3-2-5, and the Arms Act. The investigation is ongoing.

