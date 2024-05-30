MP Horror: 26 Year Old Nursing Student Gang Raped In Gwalior; Four Accused Apprehended

Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 26 year old nursing student was allegedly gang raped by a group of three people in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district. The incident occurred on May 26 and a complaint was filed on Thursday. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Morar police station.

Police have successfully apprehended four accused in the case. Three were involved in the crime and one was the person who introduced the victim to the perpetrators. Police have booked all accused based on the complaint filed by the victim.

The victim's identity has not been revealed. The only information about the victim is that she was a resident of Betul district and had been living in the Gwalior district for about two years and was pursuing her nursing studies from here.

What happened?

"A woman lodged a complaint at Morar police station. She has been living in Gwalior for about 2 years and has done nursing training. She was facing financial challenges for some days. A person named Sonu whom the victim knew from before and who also financially helped her earlier, assured the victim that he had a friend named Naresh Rajput, who would get her a job."

"Trusting Sonu, the victim sat in the car with Naresh Rajput and there were two other persons with Naresh in the car. They took the woman to the highway and they gang-raped her. When the victim cried out for help and some people approached the spot, the accused left the girl on the highway and ran away from the spot," told Gwalior Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma talking to ANI.

Further actions taken

Based on the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered under IPC sections 376 (D), 323, 506 and 120B at Morar police station. Further investigation is underway and a firm action would be taken against the perpetrators.