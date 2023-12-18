MP High Court Grants Bail To ABVP Students Accused Of 'Robbing' Judge's Car To Transport Ailing VC To Hospital

MP High Court Grants Bail To ABVP Students Accused Of Robbing Judge's Car To Rescue Ailing Man |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday granted bail to the two students of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused of using a judges’ car without permission to transport an ailing Vice Chancellor to the hospital.

The students were lodged in Gwalior jail for eight days and were granted bail on humanitarian grounds.

The ABVP students had staged several protests, demanding their peers' release and raised slogans against the police. CM Mohan Yadav and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, too, had extended their support to the students, stating their conscience was clean.

What exactly happened on the night of Dec 10...

The incident was reported on December 10 when, Vice Chancellor of PK University Professor Ranjit Singh was travelling from Delhi to Jhansi by train. As the train reached near Morena, he suddenly started feeling restless and later it was revealed that he had suffered heart attack. The students identified as Himanshu Shrotri and Sukrit Sharma were travelling in the same coach. As the VC continued to struggle and gasped for air, the students contacted the railway officials and employees seeking medical assistance. However, after failing to receive any help, they carried the VC and all three deboarded at Gwalior station.

The car of a HC judge was parked on the porch of the railway station. The students took Ranjit Singh to Jaya Arogya Hospital in the car, though he could not be saved.

Later the driver lodged a complaint at Padav police station that the students forcefully snatched the vehicle and fled. The cops registered a case of robbery against the two and arrested them.

Bail plea was rejected earlier

The bail plea of both the arrested students had earlier been rejected by the District Court. Today, after hearing the bail petition filed in the Gwalior bench of the High Court, the court granted them bail. Advocate Bhanu Pratap Singh Chauhan said that the Honourable High Court took the decision considering that the action of the students is not a criminal act. “The accused are law students. They are law abiding and have no criminal background. The court has granted them bail on the basis of sentiments,” he added.

Several activists of ABVP were protesting against the arrest. After the court’s order, ABVP leader Sandeep Vaishnav said that the students had done humanitarian work. They got bail today, it is a victory for justice and humanity.

CM orders CID investigation

Notably, former chief minister Shivraj Singh had written a letter to the Chief Justice requesting him to close the case of the students in this matter. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has also issued orders for a CID investigation into the matter.