MP: Heavy Police Deployed To Disperse Protesting Nursing Students In Jabalpur; Water Canons Shot (WATCH)

MP: Nursing Students Protest Against Govt Over Long Pending Exams In Jabalpur, Police Uses Water Canons (WATCH) |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As part of series of protests spanning over months, nursing students took to Jabalpur streets on Wednesday, pressing their demands for exams and results pending since last three years.

There was intense face off between angry students, who tried to gherao the collectorate, and the heavy police force deployed in the area. The cops shot water cannons to disperse the crowd, however, the students held the ground strong, raising slogans against the administration.

Nursing students across the state have been protesting against the state government for failing to hold the examinations for the last three years. On Wednesday as well, girl students took to the streets at Ghantaghar intersection and raised slogans against the government for putting the future of thousands of nursing students in danger.

As the protest continued, a huge police force had to be deployed. While trying to persuade the students to end the protests, a clash erupted between the police and students.

To bring the situation under control, police had to use water cannons.

After the students ended their protest, one of them claimed that the police threatened to register an FIR against them.

FP Photo

On the other hand, CSP Priyanka Shukla said that only mild force was used in view of the aggressive demonstration of the students and their demands have been conveyed to the administration.

Students swept streets in August

In August as well, nursing students literally took to streets and swept the roads with broomsticks in Gwalior to mark their protest.

Upendra Gurjar, president of the Nursing Students Organization, Gwalior, said that the students had gathered to stage a demonstration against the government. “The state government is not taking the future of students seriously. We have not been able to complete our 4-year course even in 8 years. For a long time, neither have they announced the results nor conducted examinations.”