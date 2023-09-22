MP: Gwalior Police Announces ₹10k Reward For Absconding Crime Branch Officials Accused In Bribery Case

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 each for SI Mukul Yadav, Crime Branch head constable Rahul Yadav and constable Vikas Tomar, who are accused of taking bribes from bookies who were betting on a England Vs New Zealand cricket match.

The police have no idea of the whereabouts of the three accused even after four days. A SIT has also been formed under CSP Hina Khan to investigate the extortion case and two teams have been sent to Rajasthan and Gujarat. Meanwhile, the number of bank accounts used to hide the bribe money of Rs 23 lakh has been revealed to be 12.

Notably, additional SP Hrishikesh Meena said on Monday that the crime branch and Sirol police station in a joint action caught 15 bookies, most of whom are from Datia district. 2 laptops, 30 mobile phones, four diaries were recovered from them in which accounts of more than Rs 50 lakh are recorded.

However, it was later revelaed that three crime branch officials took bribes from the betting accused.

Search intensified

Five days after the incident, SP Rajesh Singh Chandel announced a reward of Rs 10,000 each on absconding SI Mukul Yadav, Head Constable Rahul Yadav and Constable Vikas Tomar.