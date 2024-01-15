MP: Gwalior Municipal Corporation's Outsource Employees Go On Strike Demanding Long-pending Dues

ANI

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Employees of Gwalior Municipal Corporation’s eco green company have gone on strike in protest of unpaid salary, due for three months, as well as their PF (Provident Fund) money.

The workers, who have been on strike since January 12, have threatened to organise a protest outside the district's municipal corporation office tomorrow if their demands are not met. They will also bring their families along.

Arun Mishra, an employee of the eco-friendly company, declared, "We have been on strike since January 12 and will keep going till our demands are met. For the past three months, we have not gotten salaries, and for the past three years, we have not received PF funds. We shall organize a protest outside the municipal corporation office tomorrow with our family members if our demands are not met."

The municipal corporation committee would investigate the other demands of the staff, according to Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Vijay Raj, who also stated that the salary issue has been settled.

Additional Commissioner says, 'Documents not submitted yet'

"These workers were employed through outsourcing. The employees whose documents have been submitted have been paid by the corporation, while those whose documents have not been presented still owe money. The payment for these employees has been made to the relevant channel. However, the matter would be settled shortly "said the Gwalior Municipal Corporation's additional commissioner.

He said that a committee of the municipal corporation is currently investigating the employee's other demands and holding discussions with them to find a quick solution and put an end to the strike.

Commissioner terms strike illegal'

Meanwhile, in a circular released on Monday, Gwalior Municipal Corporation Commissioner Mr. Harsh Singh termed the employees' strike illegal and ordered them to return to work by 7:00 pm on January 15.