MP Govt School Principal Accused Of Demanding Sexual Favours From Guest Teacher In Exchange Of Permanent Job; Also Called Female Students Privately

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case emerged from a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where a female guest teacher has accused the principal of demanding sexual favours in exchange for a permanent job.

The female students have also backed the allegations and complained that the principal would often call them alone in his cabin.

The incident was reported at a government school in the Bargi Nagar area of Jabalpur. Students, along with the teacher, NSUI members, and others, have filed a complaint against the principal on Tuesday. They have also submitted a memorandum to the SP of Bargi Nagar police.

In the memorandum, they have demanded the expulsion of the principal and legal action against him. They also staged a protest against the principal.

According to information, the principal, identified as Kishan Raikhede, has been accused of harassing a guest teacher and other female students of the school. The guest teacher alleged that she had been working at the school since December 2023, and since then, the principal has been attempting to sexually exploit her. He also used to call her frequently to meet her alone.

Not only this, the students alleged that Raikhede would force teachers to fail some students on purpose. When the students complained about the same, he would first demand a sum of Rs 1500, and if they refused, he would ask them to meet him alone in an isolated place in the school.

Massive protest staged by NSUI and MP Congress

After the revelation of these incidents, a group of NSUI workers, MP Congress members, students, and teachers of the Government Higher Secondary School staged a protest against the principal. They went to the Bargi Nagar police station and staged a massive protest demanding the expulsion of the principal. The teachers and the protestors submitted a memorandum to the SP of Bargi Nagar PS. In the memorandum, they have demanded the expulsion of the principal along with a strict legal action.

Meanwhile, Sonali Dubey, ASP of Jabalpur, has assured that the case will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken. Congress has warned that if no action is taken by the police and the education department, they will stage a massive protest and will encircle the SP's office.