MP Updates: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Visits AIIMS; ‘Hartalika Teej’ At Manit To Conserve Environment, Heritage

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Visits AIIMS; Meets Patients

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited AIIMS in Bhopal on Monday to inquire about health of patients. During his visit, he was accompanied by Dr Ajai Singh, executive director of AIIMS, Bhopal.

AIIMS director provided an overview of the hospital’s current facilities, upcoming projects, and research initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare services in the region. Prof Singh also discussed AIIMS Bhopal’s future plans, including new research collaborations, infrastructure development, and a focus on community outreach programmes aimed at raising health awareness in rural and underserved areas.

‘Hartalika Teej’ At MANIT To Conserve Environment, Heritage

The women faculty members of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) celebrated ‘Hartalika Teej’ on Monday to send out the message of conserving environmental and cultural heritage.

They emphasised the need to return to eco-friendly practices, especially in the context of festivals. The participants pledged to adopt measures like reducing plastic usage, planting trees, and promoting the use of biodegradable materials in everyday life. The event culminated with the planting of saplings on the campus, symbolising growth, prosperity, and a sustainable future.