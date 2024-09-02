MP: Government To Develop Tourist Sites, Operators Should Market Them; Says Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla

Deputy Chief Minister Shri Rajendra Shukla addressed the 39th IATO Conference. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government is spending huge funds to develop infrastructure in the state and also around the monuments. It is now a duty of tour operators to do the marketing of our destinations across the globe, said deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla.

Shukla was speaking at the valedictory session of the three day ‘39th IATO annual convention’ here on Sunday. The 40th annual convention of Indian Association of Tour Operators will take place in Puri of Odisha. “No matter how good the product is, it cannot be sold unless it has a good branding.

On the similar lines, if we don’t develop our locations, people will not come there. People want developed spots where they can spend time with their family. The road, rail and air connectivity is growing in MP and this is what the operators want,” the deputy chief minister added.

Tourism minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi said that Kuno National Park will be developed as a new destination for tourism in future. The state is initiating steps to grow tourism here and take it to the top, he added.

मध्यप्रदेश में पर्यटन क्रांति लाएगा आईएटीओ...



आज भोपाल स्थित होटल ताज में आयोजित आईएटीओ के 39वें अधिवेशन के समापन समारोह में सम्मिलित हुआ।



यहां आईएटीओ के सदस्यों से टूर और ट्रैवल ऑपरेटर से विदेशी पर्यटकों के बीच मध्यप्रदेश के पर्यटन स्थलों का प्रचार करने और मध्यप्रदेश आने के… pic.twitter.com/WFrzEwBDGM — Rajendra Shukla (@rshuklabjp) September 1, 2024

A report will be submitted to the MP government after the convention. 300 members will be joining in 10 tailored post convention tours in Madhya Pradesh. 14 states, 70 media delegates reached Bhopal for the convention. It will help to increase the inbound tourism in MP with many folds, convention chairman Ravi Gosain said in his address. Besides, sessions on various topics like Artificial Technology were held.

Padma Shri Awardee Ajeet Bajaj spoke on Synergies in Tourism and Hospitality Industry. He said that times are tough now but extreme team work will get us out of it.

AI expert Sai Santhosh advised the operators to use the AI tools that give us finished products and save time. The operators should avoid the dark side of AI tools.

A Run for responsible tourism was also held in which 500 members of IATO took part.