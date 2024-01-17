MP: Girl Takes Supplementary Exam On Behalf Of Her Aunt, Arrested

MP: Murar Police Arrest Fake Candidate Appeared To Write DELED Examination From Bihar, Probe On Find Original Candidate | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A girl was arrested for impersonating a candidate during a supplementary exam in Gwalior on Wednesday. The accused is a resident of Bihar and had appeared to write the supplementary examination of DELED first year on behalf of her aunt in Gwalior, the police said.

According to information, the D.EL.ED examination is going on in Government Higher Secondary School No. 1 located on Mall Road under Murar police station area of the Gwalior city. While the candidates were entering Room 11 of the examination centre, the invigilator found a candidate whose face did not match the photograph on the examination form of Kavita Kumari.

The invigilator informed the Center President Shiv Om Saxena about the incident, who then called the police.On the complaint, he police rushed to the spot.

Later, after enquiring, the arrested girl was identified as Pallavi who is a resident ofMadhepura, Bihar. Pallavi said that Kavita is her aunt and she came here to write the exam on her behalf. After that a case was registered against both Kavita and Pallavi and further interrogation is going on.

ASP Niranjan Sharma said that the police have registered a case against the fake candidate and the original candidate under the Fraud and Examination Act and the police are now searching for the original candidate Kavita. Pallavi is still being interrogated.