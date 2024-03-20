MP Girl Planned Her Own Kidnapping In Kota; Sought ₹30 L Ransom From Dad For Foreign Trip

MP: No Kidnapping, Shivpuri Girl Who Went Missing In Kota Conspired With Friends For Money To Go Abroad |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Rajasthan police have made a big revelation in the kidnapping case of a girl student from Madhya Pradesh preparing for NEET in Kota. The police on Wednesday informed that the girl was not actually kidnapped and had conspired with her two friends to get money from her father as she wanted to go abroad, much like some movie plot.

SP Amrita Duhan told media that the student had come to Kota with her mother on August 3, 2023. After checking every fact in the case, it has become clear that no untoward incident of any kind has happened with the student. She was with her friends.

The police have not found the student and one of her friends yet. They have been appealed to contact the nearest police station wherever they are, as the family and the administration are worried about the safety of the student.

SP Amrita Duhan |

Scindia dialed up Rajasthan CM

20-year-old Kavya Dhakad’s kidnapping case came to light on Monday after her father claimed to have received messages asking for Rs 30 lakh ransom to release his daughter . The girl hails from Bairad of MP’s Shivpuri district. The alleged kidnapper had messaged the student's father Raghuveer Dhakad asking for ransom and also sent her photos in which the girl was seen tied with ropes.

The incident had gained even more traction after union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke to Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma to find the girl and bring her back safely.

Kota SP announces Rs 20k reward

Earlier, in CCTV footage of March 18, barely 3 hours before the alleged kidnapping, the student was seen at Durgapura railway station in Jaipur. In the footage, she was seen walking with two boys. Kota police have also reached the station to investigate. The girl's location is being ascertained on the basis of CCTV. Not leaving any stone unturned, Kota SP has announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for anyone who gives information about the girl.