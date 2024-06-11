 MP: Friends Of Prisoned Criminal Create Ruckus Outside Jabalpur Central Jail Late Night; Hurls Abuses At Guard & Flee; Security Beefed Up
MP: Friends Of Prisoned Criminal Create Ruckus Outside Jabalpur Central Jail Late Night; Hurls Abuses At Guard & Flee; Security Beefed Up

The jail administration has filed a complaint against the unknown criminals at the Civil lines police station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 06:11 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four friends of a prisoned criminal allegedly created a ruckus outside the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail in Jabalpur on late Monday. They reached the main gate of the jail in their speeding car, hurled abuses at the guards, and made indecent remarks before fleeing the crime scene.

The four accused, who are also criminals, returned a few hours later and repeated the same actions again and again. The jail administration became alert, and the security measures amped up for the premises that night.

The jail administration has filed a complaint against the unknown criminals at the Civil Lines police station. The police are now trying to identify the criminals using the CCTV footage.

article-image

What was the case?

According to the information, around 2 AM last night, a speeding white car stopped at the main gate of the Central Jail in Jabalpur. Four criminals got out of the car and started asking the guard in charge about the jailer. The guard became suspicious and immediately informed the jail's security system via wireless.

Seeing the commotion inside the jail, the criminals fled the scene, hurling abuses at the jailer and guard as they left. The criminals had specifically inquired about Jailer Atul Baghel and the guard on duty. However, the guard refused to provide any information and immediately informed the jail administration.

article-image

What did the administration say?

The jail administration stated that the police have been notified of the incident. It is speculated that one of the criminals' associates is imprisoned inside, and they had come to inquire about him in the middle of the night.

