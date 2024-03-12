MP: Fraudsters Dupe Couple Of ₹30k, Tricks Them Using Fake Photos Of Daughter's Arrest

Man Loses ₹20 Lakh To Scammers In Parcel Fraud In Dombivli | Representational pic

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A group of fraudsters allegedly duped the parents of a PSC aspirant of Rs 30k in Madhya Pradesh's Guna. The girl is preparing for the MP PSC examination in Indore while her parents reside in Guna.

The imposters called her parents, saying that their daughter was caught by the crime branch, and demanded Rs 30k to settle the matter. The accused also sent some morphed pictures to trick them.

According to information, Narhari Bhargava, a resident of Bhagat Singh Colony in Guna, received a call from an unknown number. The caller said that his daughter, along with a young man, had been caught by the crime branch in Indore. To convince innocent Bhargava, the accused also sent a few morphed pictures and random videos—showing police personnel disclosing a case—to his WhatsApp number.

When the accused were assured that the victim was now trapped in their fake story, they demanded that he transfer Rs 30k online to settle the matter. Scared, Bhargava sent the full amount to the accused via Google Pay.

The fraud came to light when Bhargava's daughter called his mother. The daughter told them that she was in her hostel and was completely safe.

Following this, Bhargava informed some Congress leaders about the incident through her relatives. The leader of opposition in the municipality, Shekhar Vashisht, reached Guna SP Sanjeev Kumar Singh, and a complaint was lodged.

The accused has been arrested.