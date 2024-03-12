Indore Canine Horror: Pet Dogs Maul Woman, Her Pet Dog; Cops Register Case | Representational Image | Google

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In recent times, cases of dog attacks have raised concerns among residents and authorities in the city. On Saturday, three pet dogs mauled a woman and her pet dog after the guard of the bungalow unleashed the dogs. The police registered a case against the guard for negligence.

According to the police, one Tripti Jain, a resident of Anoop Nagar, lodged a complaint with Palasia police station stating that the accused guard Hitesh Launde negligently opened the gate of the bungalow at Saket, knowing that three dogs were inside. The unleashed dog attacked her and her pet dog. Both of them sustained injuries. The police registered a case against guard Hitesh and pet dogs’ owner Vijay Kothari under relevant sections of the IPC and initiated a probe.

A similar incident was reported in Lasudia police station area a few days ago, when a pet dog bit three children in The Address Township. The dog owner arrived in his car in the society and negligently opened the car's gate, knowing that the canine was inside. The unleashed dog attacked and bit three children.