 MP: Former BJP MLA Girijashankar Sharma Joins Congress
MP: Former BJP MLA Girijashankar Sharma Joins Congress

MP: Former BJP MLA Girijashankar Sharma Joins Congress

Congress state president and former chief minister Kamal Nath got him the membership of the party.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
MP: Former BJP MLA Girijashankar Sharma Joins Congress | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With assembly elections inching closer, another name has been added to the list of leaders defecting from BJP to Congress. This time, it is former BJP MLA Girijashankar Sharma, who joined Congress on Sunday. Sharma reached the state headquarters of Congress with hundreds of his supporters on Sunday afternoon. Here, Congress state president and former chief minister Kamal Nath got him the membership of the party.

It is noteworthy that Girijashankar Sharma, who has a strong influence in the politics of Narmadapuram, has been MLA twice. He is the elder brother of Dr. Sitasaran Sharma, the current MLA of Narmadapuram and former assembly speaker. He has also been the municipality president twice. Sharma had resigned from BJP a few days ago.

Setback to BJP in Tikamgarh too

Along with Narmadapuram, BJP has also suffered a setback in Tikamgarh. Tikamgarh district panchayat vice president and BJP leader Shyam Ratna Bhakti Tiwari and district Ppanchayat member Mohini Tiwari also joined Congress.

