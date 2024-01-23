MP: Forest Dept Staffer Caught Taking Rs 15,000 Bribe In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of the forest department was on Tuesday caught accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a man after registering a false case against him for illegal sale of wood in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, Lokayukta officials laid a trap and caught BBL Pushkar, a vanpal (ranger), accepting Rs 15,000 in the forest office, the official said.

The accused official had allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 from Suresh Patidar, who runs a sawmill in Namli town, after registering a false case against him for illegal sale of wood, Lokayukta inspector Deepak Shejwar said.

A case has been registered against the accused official, he said.

Cops Suspended Over Stolen Jeep

In response to the theft of a police jeep from the Ratlam district police station, Inspector General of Police for Ujjain Range, Santosh Kumar Singh, directed Deputy Inspector General Manoj Kumar Singh of Ratlam Police to conduct a comprehensive inquiry. The findings were to be submitted within two days, highlighting concerns about security measures at the police station. The incident, occurring on January 18, prompted authorities to take the matter seriously, with a commitment to hold the responsible individuals accountable for their actions.