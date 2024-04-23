 MP: Flying Squad Seizes ₹1 Cr Cash, 4 Kg Silver From Car During Checking In Mandsaur Amid Polls
Two men and a woman travelling in the car have been taken into custody.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state's police flying squad seized Rs 1.03 crore cash and 4 kg silver jewellery from a car during vehicle checking amid ongoing polls in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Tuesday.

Two men and a woman travelling in the car have been taken into custody, the official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, MP Police acted swiftly and stopped the designated car on Monday night. The jewellery and the cash were stacked under the passenger seat by making a wooden compartment under the same.

Nai Abadi Police station in charge Varun Tiwari told PTI, “Two man and a woman have been taken into custody and are being interrogated as we speak.” MP Police also informed the Income Tax department about the cash seizure.

MP Police and the Flying Squad have intensified the checking of vehicles due to heavy chances of cash smuggling during the Lok Sabha Election.

Polling in Mandsaur will be held in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Election on May 13th. The first phase of Lok Sabha Election was successfully completed on the 19th of April and had polling in six constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh recorded a 67.08 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of polling for six parliamentary seats in the state, according to the Election Commission.

