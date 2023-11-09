MP: Flag March In Narmadapuram, Ganj Basoda

Narmadapuram/Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): A team led by town inspector of rural police station Praveen Chauhan took out a flag march on Wednesday to maintain peace during Diwali festival and the assembly election.

Chauhan appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony and to inform the police about criminals.

Diwali will be celebrated on November 12, and the election will be held on November 17.

The flag march was taken out following instructions by superintendent of police Gurukaran Singh.

According to reports, from Ganj Basoda, the police conducted a flag march from Rajendra Nagar School in the city.

Sub-divisional officer of police Manoj Mishra, city TI Sanjeev Chokse and other police officials took part in the march.

1,542 poll officials cast votes through postal ballot in Ganj Basoda

Joint collector and nodal officer of postal ballots, Vishnu Prasad Yadav, has said 1,542 poll officials of five constituencies in Vidisha district cast their votes through postal ballots on Tuesday.

They cast votes after completion of training for conducting the ensuing election.

In constituency number-144, 539 officials cast votes, 384 in Basoda, 188 in Kurwai, 300 in Sironj and 131 in Shamshabad.

The training for officials will continue till Thursday. A facility centre will be set up at the collectorate on November 10 for those officials who could not cast votes for some reasons.

Mega marathon organised under voter awareness campaign in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram district seems to be exhibiting the best of their calibre in organising activities under the voter awareness campaign. In the same direction, a marathon was organised in the town on Wednesday, in which the children, youths, as well as the elderly participated fervently.

District collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of police (SP) Dr Gurkaran Singh, Arjun awardee Vivek Sagar and eminent tennis player Aadhya Tiwari, as well as the specially abled sportsman Ashish Chatterjee flagged the marathon. The marathon was organised at the police parade ground of the town.

Other dignitaries such as Zila Panchayat CEO SS Rawat, SDM Ashish Pandey, DSP (Traffic) Santosh Kumar Tiwari, SDOP Parag Saini etc were also present. Trident group officials had also ensured their presence on the occasion. The marathon passed through all the prominent localities of the town and ended at the police parade ground itself.

Collector Singh, after the end of the marathon, addressed everyone present on the occasion and said that each person above 18 years of age must vote in the assembly elections slated to take place in the town on November 17. He appealed to everyone to cast their votes independently and fearlessly.