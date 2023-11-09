MP: Barha Tihara Bridge Develops Potholes In Satna

Unchehara (Satna): The Barha Tihara bridge on which the government spent crores of rupees has developed potholes, causing troubles to commuters, because after its construction, the bridge was never maintained, sources in the MP Bridge Corporation (MPBC) said.

When the bridge was under construction, locals complained to the higher authorities about the poor quality of work.

But the officials of the MPBC did not pay any attention to the complaints.

Although the bridge is in a poor state, the MPBC barely pays any attention to its maintenance.

A resident of the area Ramesh Kumar Kushwaha said there were many potholes on the bridge, which are causing troubles to commuters.

Another resident Ashok Kumar Sahu said that many accidents occurred on the bridge because of potholes.

Nagar Parishad chairperson, councillor’s hubby lose posts

Giving wrong information

Additional district and sessions judge Deepak Sharma cancelled the election of Nagar Parishad chairperson Sunita Patel and that of her husband, councillor Ram Sushil Patel.

Sunita was the chairperson of Ramnagar Nagar Parishad, and her husband Sushil was the councillor.

Both, belonging to the BJP, were elected after the polls of Nagar Parishad last year.

According to reports, both gave wrong information in the affidavits attached to the nomination forms.

Both gave the same information which was found wrong. A man Rambhuvan Patel filed a petition in the court of Amarpatan. The additional sessions judge cancelled the election to both the posts.

Akhilesh’s chopper develops snags, rally cancelled

National president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav, could not reach Majhgawan in Chitrakoot assembly constituency to address a public rally on Wednesday, for his helicopter developed technical snags.

People waited for him for hours, but the rally he was to address for party candidate Sanjay Singh Kachchwah was cancelled.

A large number of people from Chitrakoot reached Majhgawan to listen to Yadav whose helicopter developed snags in Khajuraho. He tried for another helicopter, but it was not available. According to sources in the party, Yadav may organise a road show on November 11.