 MP: Fire Breaks Out At Electronics Warehouse In Narsinghpur; MLA Jalam Singh Patel Lends Helping Hand In Dousing Flames
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Fire Breaks Out At Electronics Warehouse In Narsinghpur; MLA Jalam Singh Patel Lends Helping Hand In Dousing Flames

MP: Fire Breaks Out At Electronics Warehouse In Narsinghpur; MLA Jalam Singh Patel Lends Helping Hand In Dousing Flames

Soon after receiving information about the incident, Narsinghpur MLA and union minister Prahlad Patel’s brother, Jalam Singh Patel also reached the spot.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
MP: Fire Breaks Out At Electronics Warehouse In Narsinghpur, MLA Jalam Singh Patel Lends Helping Hand In Dousing Flames |

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in an electronics godown in Narsinghpur district on Sunday. Fire brigade teams were called to extinguish the flames which erupted in Kareli city situated godown. 

Soon after receiving information about the incident, Narsinghpur MLA and union minister Prahlad Patel’s brother, Jalam Singh Patel also reached the spot. He was seen helping the people putting the flames down with the help of a water pipe. 

Read Also
MP: Ujjain Collector Offers 'Liquor Prasad' At Chaubis Khamba Temple, A Tradition Started By King...
article-image

According to reports, the fire is still raging and yet to be controlled. 

Fire due to short circuit

When asked about the incident, Patel told the media that the godown caught fire due to a short circuit. “The administration is trying its best to extinguish the fire. All the fire brigades from the district have been called and we will soon bring the fire under control,” he added. 

Recently, a major fire broke out in a cotton warehouse in Juna Somwariya area of Ujjain burning goods worth lakhs of rupees to ashes. The fire spread rapidly and reached the wood warehouse located nearby. As soon as the information was received, 10-12 fire tenders reached the spot and after a lot of effort the fire was controlled.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Skies To Remain Cloudy, No Temperature Variation Likely In October
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Tribals Facing Atrocities, Being Exploited In BJP Rule, Says Congress Leader Ragini Nayak

MP: Tribals Facing Atrocities, Being Exploited In BJP Rule, Says Congress Leader Ragini Nayak

MP Polls: Sewda Candidate Reaches Collectorate With Coins Worth ₹10,000 To File Nomination,...

MP Polls: Sewda Candidate Reaches Collectorate With Coins Worth ₹10,000 To File Nomination,...

Bhopal: BJP Appoints State Co-Media In Charge, Spokesmen

Bhopal: BJP Appoints State Co-Media In Charge, Spokesmen

MP: Fire Breaks Out At Electronics Warehouse In Narsinghpur; MLA Jalam Singh Patel Lends Helping...

MP: Fire Breaks Out At Electronics Warehouse In Narsinghpur; MLA Jalam Singh Patel Lends Helping...

MP Weather Update: Skies To Remain Cloudy, No Temperature Variation Likely In October

MP Weather Update: Skies To Remain Cloudy, No Temperature Variation Likely In October