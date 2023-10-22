MP: Fire Breaks Out At Electronics Warehouse In Narsinghpur, MLA Jalam Singh Patel Lends Helping Hand In Dousing Flames |

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in an electronics godown in Narsinghpur district on Sunday. Fire brigade teams were called to extinguish the flames which erupted in Kareli city situated godown.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, Narsinghpur MLA and union minister Prahlad Patel’s brother, Jalam Singh Patel also reached the spot. He was seen helping the people putting the flames down with the help of a water pipe.

According to reports, the fire is still raging and yet to be controlled.

Fire due to short circuit

When asked about the incident, Patel told the media that the godown caught fire due to a short circuit. “The administration is trying its best to extinguish the fire. All the fire brigades from the district have been called and we will soon bring the fire under control,” he added.

