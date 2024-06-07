 MP: Fight Breaks Out Between Former BJP Councillor & Power Dept In Gwalior Over Electricity Theft, Son Injured
This lead to an angry mob surrounding the Madhoganj police station in the Gwalior district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A former BJP councillor’s son was severely injured after a serious altercation broke out between his family and the electricity company team in Gwalior on Thursday. This lead to an angry mob surrounding the Madhoganj police station in the Gwalior district.

The incident occurred when the electricity company team, investigating electricity theft, clashed with the family of a former BJP councilor, resulting in a fierce fight. One of the BJP leader's sons sustained serious injuries. Following this, the police arrived at the scene and brought both parties to the police station.

The incident began when a vigilance team from the electricity company, led by the DE, raided the Sindhi Colony in the Madhoganj police station area to catch electricity theft. The team started inspecting the meter installed at the house of BJP leader and former councilor Sudhir Bhadauria. Subsequently, his family members also arrived, and a dispute ensued, escalating into shoving and fighting. Both parties attacked each other, resulting in former councilor's son, Akash Bhadauria, an advocate, sustaining severe head injuries.

Meanwhile, the police also reached the spot. They brought individuals from both sides to the police station. Akash, who was seriously injured, was sent to the hospital for treatment and medical examination. Upon hearing the news, a large number of supporters of the BJP leader gathered at the police station.

What does the police say?

The police stated that the electricity company personnel were on a routine check when a dispute broke out in the colony. Both parties accused each other of assault. The injured individual was sent for a medical examination, and the matter will be appropriately investigated.

