MP Farmer Charges ₹50 From Commuters Using Farm Route To Evade Police Checks; Hilarious Video Surfaces

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Another bizarre incident has come to fore from Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, where a farmer is seen collecting Rs 50 from every bike rider who seeks to use a farm route to evade police checking on the main road.

A hilarious video where farmer can be seen collecting cash from the commuters is going viral on the social media.

Afraid of checking, the villagers changed their route and prefer to go through a farm. A smart farmer has turned this into an opportunity and barricaded entry on his farm. For anyone who seeks to pass via his farm to evade police checks, the farmer charges Rs 50.

Notably, to avoid police checking of vehicles running on the highway, people started taking the route through the fields. When the farmer came to know about this, he barricaded the road and started collecting Rs 50 [per bike] from every biker. The incident took place in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh.

Opportunity in disaster!

Reacting on the video, the X users commented “aapda mai awsar” (opportunity in disaster).

Another X user taking a jibe at Shahdol people said, ‘shahdoliha nahi sudhrenge’ (people from Shahdol can never change).

However, ahead of assembly elections, the police are very strict in Madhya Pradesh regarding the checking of vehicles. The incidents of seizing cash, liquor, illegal weapons and illegal items are coming to the fore everyday.

