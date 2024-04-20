MP: Explosion In AC Causes Massive Fire At Gwalior Marriage Garden During Mehendi Ceremony, Flames Engulf Adjacent Venue Too; Visuals Surface

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a marriage garden in Gwalior on Friday night. The severity of the accident could be gauged from the high, rising flames visible from roads far away.

The accident happened during a pre-wedding ceremony at around 10 p.m. on Friday. It is said that an explosion in the AC led to the fire.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The collector and police force reached the site to take control of the situation.

According to information, guests had gathered for mehendi and haldi events in the Sangam Vatika marriage garden, located near the AG office in Gwalior. Suddenly, around 10 p.m., there was an explosion in the air conditioner, igniting a massive fire. Panic gripped the place as the bride, groom, their families, guests, and the garden staff rushed out for life. The aggressive flames spread to curtains and tents and further engulfed the adjacent Rang Mahal marriage garden, burning everything to ashes.

As people managed to evacuate on time, there are no reports of injury or death.

Fire station was informed. Nearly 20 fire tenders had to make several rounds to extinguish the aggressive flames. Gwalior Collector and SP also reached the spot. A team of home guards and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) was also called.