 MP: Ex-Janpad President Caught Beating SDO With ’Chappal… After He Refused To Sanction Money On Fake Bill; Video Viral
Talking about the incident, SDO Pankaj Parihar said that he had no idea that Ranjita Paraste would attack him with slippers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
MP: Dindori's Former District President Beats SDO With Slippers For Refusing To Use Fake Bill; Video Viral |

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, former district president of Dindori, Ranjita Paraste was seen beating a government official with slippers. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, Paraste can be seen demanding the officer to withdraw money from the government treasury through a fake bill and when her demand was not met, she started beating the SDO with slippers and also made an allegation of molestation against him.

The incident was reported on Friday.

Ranjita reached office with fake bill

Actually, Ranjita Paraste had reached the district office with a fake bill of evaluation for the drain construction going on in Gram Panchayat Katigahan and instead of the work worth Rs 2 lakh, she wanted to get a payment of Rs 4 lakh. That's why she had brought some other contractors with her. She misbehaved with the officer doing the evaluation of the work and when the SDO called the engineer doing the valuation of the work on phone, Ranjita took off her slippers and started hitting SDO Pankaj Parihar.

SDO attacked with slippers

Talking about the incident, SDO Pankaj Parihar said that he had no idea that Ranjita Paraste would attack him with slippers. He said that he neither recognized Ranjita nor was this matter in his knowledge. He was just trying to get information about the matter when Ranjita attacked him. Pankaj Parihar said that the allegation of molestation leveled against him is also false. Parihar added that he has spoken to his senior officers and will now complain about this matter to the police.

Notably, belonging to the tribal community, Ranjita made headlines during her tenure in 2018 as well, when she had beat another SDO with slippers. 

