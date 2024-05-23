MP Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Younger Son Kunal Engaged To Childhood Friend; Know All About His 'Choti Bahu'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Wedding bells are ringing at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence as his younger son Kunal got engaged to childhood friend Riddhi Jain. The duo got hitched in a low-key ceremony held in Bhopal.

Both families are basking in celebration and happiness. Pictures from inside the ceremony show the new couple, Kunal and Riddhi, in traditional attire. The smiling couple also posed for the family photograph, where the parents and siblings of both of them were present.

Who is Riddhi Jain?

Kunal Singh Chouhan's fiance Riddhi Jain is the granddaughter of Bhopal's renowned doctor, Inder Mal Jain, and the daughter of Sandeep Jain.

Kunal and Riddhi have known each other since school days. They even studied together in the USA. It's only recently that they decided to take their friendship a notch higher and become partners for life.

According to information, their marriage is scheduled for four to five months later, most likely after Diwali.

Kunal serves as the MD of Sunder Foods & Dairy

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has two sons, Kartikeya and Kunal. Kartikeya looks quite active in politics, following in his father's footsteps, and has been campaigning for him since 2013.

On the contrary, Kunal stays away from politics and is currently focused on his role as managing partner at Sunder Foods and Dairy, Bhopal.

With Kunal's engagement, the Chouhan family is eagerly anticipating the upcoming wedding, which will soon bring even more joy to their home.