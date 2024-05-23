‘Mamatva Yatra 2024’: Painters Paint Emotions Of Mothers On Canvas Winning Hearts Of Art Lovers In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Painters in the city have painted various emotions of mother on canvas beautifully which attracts art lovers at Swaraj Vithika on the premises of Ravindra Bhawan in the city. The artists painted the life of mothers and their motherhood with sensitivity using acrylic, oil and mix media. Among them 25 were women painter

Read Also MP Weather Update: Blazing Sun Grills Bhopal Heatwave To Continue Till May 26

Five emotional acrylic works of senior artist Raj Saini touched the hearts of the visitors. They included a mother who is saving her child from rain with her sari , a female labourer carrying bricks on her head by tieing her child on her back with cloth and a child walking wearing footwear of her mother who is barefoot. A mother breastfeeding her child was showcased by a black and white work of artist Avendra Maravi.

Two fibre works of a sculptor Anil Pundit which showcased motherhood were also highly appreciated.

It was part of inaugural-day in three-day exhibition ‘Mamatva Yatra 2024,’ jointly organised by Kamli Art and Welfare Society Bhopal and Ampile Mission Mumbai on Wednesday to mark the second death anniversary of the mother of Mumbai-based industrialist Anil Kashi Murarka.

The aim and effort of the event was to give artists an identity and place in society. Besides, the artists will also be honoured with certificates. Municipal Council President Kishan Suryavanshi inaugurated the exhibition which will remain open for visitors till May 24.