 MP: Elephant Stuck In River Water In Panna Tiger Reserve Rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Elephant Stuck In River Water In Panna Tiger Reserve Rescued

MP: Elephant Stuck In River Water In Panna Tiger Reserve Rescued

The incident took place on Thursday, they said, adding the stranded jumbo managed to keep its trunk up for breathing and was rescued after a four-hour operation.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A female elephant trapped in the Ken river water in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) has been rescued, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Thursday, they said, adding the stranded jumbo managed to keep its trunk up for breathing and was rescued after a four-hour operation.

PTR's deputy director Ripudaman Singh Bhadoria said information was received on Thursday that a female elephant got trapped in the Ken river water flow in Madla area of the reserve.

Read Also
MP: 'Congress Playing Dirty Politics', Says Union Minister Narendra Tomar On Opposition's '50%...
article-image

The elephant's legs were tied with a chain and it was making the rescue difficult. But, the jumbo managed to keep its trunk up to breathe, he said.

Heavy river flow caused difficulties

Bhadoria said he contacted the collectors of Panna and neighbouring Chhatarpur district for help and they responded immediately by sending the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and Home Guard teams.

But, it was difficult for the rescue teams to anchor their boats due to the intense river water flow, he said.

Read Also
Indore: Of 2 Lakh Registered At Anganwadis, Only 4,977 Get Health IDs
article-image

The SDERF teams used another boat to anchor their boat. They then cut the chains tied to the elephant's legs, he said.

It took almost four hours to rescue the elephant and its health is now fine, the official said.

Panna Collector Harjinder Singh said the PTR officials had informed the district administration about the situation.

Rescue teams from Panna and Chhatarpur district were able to save the elephant despite all odds, he said.

Read Also
MP: Interstate Illegal Arms Supplier From Sagar Arrested In Delhi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Elephant Stuck In River Water In Panna Tiger Reserve Rescued

MP: Elephant Stuck In River Water In Panna Tiger Reserve Rescued

MP: 'Congress Playing Dirty Politics', Says Union Minister Narendra Tomar On Opposition's '50%...

MP: 'Congress Playing Dirty Politics', Says Union Minister Narendra Tomar On Opposition's '50%...

MP: Police File FIR After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Social Media Post On ‘50% Commission...

MP: Police File FIR After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Social Media Post On ‘50% Commission...

Bhopal: Kabir’s Couplets, Lehengi Dance Held Under Sambhavna

Bhopal: Kabir’s Couplets, Lehengi Dance Held Under Sambhavna

Held: Five Women Involved In Flesh Trade At Spa Centre In Trilanga

Held: Five Women Involved In Flesh Trade At Spa Centre In Trilanga