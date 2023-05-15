MP Elections: JAYS to contest on 80 seats in tribal belt with an aim to emerge as the 'king-maker', says party's Alawa

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To counter Madhya Pradesh’s traditional bipolar politics and emerge as a 'king-maker', national convener of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), the prominent tribal outfit in the state, has announced to contest the forthcoming assembly elections on 80 seats.

JAYS national convener Dr Hiralal Alawa said that they have even started preparations at the booth level to contest the election on these seats and he is assured to get at least 25-30 seats.

“We will contest elections on 47 reserved seats while the 33 seats are those where the tribal population is more than 30,000. We will play a crucial role in forming the next government and no party, whether it is Congress or BJP, would be able to come to power without JAYS support,” Alawa said.

He was addressing the media at Indore Press Club on Monday.

Replying to the query of sharing seats from BJP or Congress, Alawa said that they have started their preparations and will contest the elections on their own.

“We are not going to beg for seats from any of the political parties but we will contest the election on our own,” he said adding “Congress supported us but this time we will fight on our own.”

He also said that his priority is to contest elections on the JAYS symbol but our organization will decide whether I will contest from the Congress symbol or from the JAYS.

Comparing Kamal Nath and Shivraj, Alawa praised the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath and said that he always fulfills what he promises while Shivraj is a good person by heart but as a politician, he also makes announcements but never fulfills any.

Commenting on the role of Dr Anand Rai and Dr Nishant Khare for the welfare of the tribal, he said that Dr Rai and Dr Khare can be advisors to JAYS but nobody should think that he is the all in all for tribal.

JAYS to celebrate foundation day on May 16

Dr Alawa said that JAYS will celebrate its foundation day at a garden at Rajiv Gandhi Square on Tuesday. He also denied any fractions in JAYS and said that many workers wouldn’t be able to go to Bhopal and many wouldn’t come to Indore due to which they are celebrating the foundation day both in Indore and Bhopal.