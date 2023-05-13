Bhopal: CM, MPCC president should Be different, says Digvijaya

Digivijaya Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has said one person should hold the post of chief minister and that of the state party president. Singh made the statement at a press conference in Dhauhani, Sidhi district. He said when he took over as chief minister in 1993 he quit the post of party’s state president. Singh’s statement has put up a question mark on former chief minister Kamal Nath who did not resign from the post of MP Congress Committee president when the Congress formed the government in 2018. MPCC president’s post led to a dispute between Jyotiraditya Scindia and Nath. After Singh’s statement, BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja took the Congress to task, saying Singh had targeted Nath through his statement.

After becoming the chief minister, Nath did not resign from the post of MPCC president and also remained the leader of opposition. He held the post of MPCC president and that of the leader of opposition for two years after the fall of the Congress government.

3 factions working in BJP

Digvijaya Singh said three factions were working in the BJP, which are Shivraj faction, Maharaj bloc and a section of disgruntled leaders. The BJP is working for the rich instead of working for the poor, Singh said, adding that the rich get richer and the poor the poorer under the BJP rule.