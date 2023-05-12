 CBSE Results: Class 12 Tanmay tops in Bhopal with 99%; Prakamya & Saylee score highest 99.4% in Class 10
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Class 12 student Tanay Nigam with 99% is a city topper. Prakamya Siddh Balot and Saylee Deshpande obtained 99.4% in Class 10 examinations. All three of them are students of Delhi Public School in Bhopal. Elated with results, city toppers have made plans for the future. Free Press spoke to them about their next plan. Excerpts

Archaeology fascinates

Class 12 topper Tanay Nigam said: "I have been planning to become an archaeologist since I was four years old. Everything related to history and archaeology fascinates me. Now, I am preparing for the university entrance tests. The CBSE exams were a cake walk."

In blood

Class 10 topper Saylee Deshpande said: “I knew that I'd score well because I worked hard for this. I will take science stream. I plan to excel in my stream. Everyone in my family has science background. I’d say science is in my blood. I have no interest in other stream."  

IAS officer

Class 10 topper Prakamya Siddh Balot said: "I knew that I will score well. I studied for at least two hours everyday and at least four hours on non-exam days. During exam days, I studied for 6 to10 hours. I plan to take science stream. My dream is to become an IAS officer."

