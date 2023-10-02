MP Elections: Congress May Announce Candidate List On First Day Of Navratri

Representational Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress may announce the list of candidates for the ensuing assembly elections on the first day of Navratri.

The BJP has released as many as three lists in which names of 79 candidates have been announced, BSP and SP have also released their lists of candidates. However, the Congress which had planned to release its first list in July has not released a single name.

The party sources claimed that the resentment in the BJP after the distribution of the tickets has given a lesson to Congress about ticket distribution.

“At present, the party is not in a position to face the agony of the party worker, if we want to make government in the state. It is better to hold the list till the model code of conduct (MCC) is enforced so that the annoyed ticket seekers will not have an opportunity to defect and to join another party,” said one of the top leaders of the party.

Moreover, one of the Congress leaders has levelled allegations on the BJP for ‘stealing their idea’. The leader claimed that the BJP has taken away their idea and has made announcements giving ‘favours’ to women in many aspects.

Now, The party is also waiting for the BJP to announce its manifesto so that they can release their Vachan Patra (manifesto).

Congress leader Shobha Oza told Free Press that as per the party planning, it has been decided to announce the list of the candidates on the first day of Navratri. It is an auspicious day to start new work for good deeds.

MCC is likely to be announced in the first 10 days of the current month by the Election Commission of India.

