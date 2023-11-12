MP Elections 2023: Stone Hurled At BJP Candidate Pritam Lodhi's Convoy In Pichhore, 6 Injured

FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): More than a dozen miscreants pelted stones at the campaign rally of Pichhore BJP candidate Pritam Lodhi on Sunday, injuring his six supporters. About eight to ten vehicles have also been reportedly damaged in the incident.

Lodhi has accused KP Singh’s supporters for the incident.

It is noteworthy that Pichhore is the hometown of Congress leader and sitting MLA KP Singh Kakkaju.

According to the information, BJP candidate from Pichore Assembly Pritam Lodhi along with his supporters had reached Kararkheda village for Jansampark programme when 10 to 15 unknown villagers started pelting stones at Lodhi and his supporters.

District Panchayat member Maniram Lodhi has accused KP Singh Kakkaju of aerial firing along with stone pelting. A District Panchayat member said that during the campaign, he was suddenly attacked by supporters of the Congress leader.

'Congress frustrated due to defeat'

After stone pelting in Kararkheda village, BJP candidate Pritam Lodhi said, “Congress is carrying out this act out of frustration due to its defeat.”

The injured have been identified as District Panchayat members Maniram Lodhi, Mahendra Lodhi, Anshul Lodhi, Shailendra Lodhi, Sahav Singh and Nilesh.

Pichhore SDOP Prashant Sharma said that information about the incident has been received and a police team will soon reach the spot to further investigate the matter.

Singh fielded from Shivpuri this time

Kararkheda village of Shivpuri district is the home village of Congress candidate KP Singh Kakkaju who is fighting elections from Shivpuri assembly constituency this time. The six time MLA from Pichhore has his residence here.

In the last two elections, he had to face BJP candidate Pritam Lodhi. KP Singh Kakkaju won the 2018 elections by a margin of just 2700 votes from Lodhi.

