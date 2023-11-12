MP: Man Shoots At Wife In Satna, Injures Her

Representational Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A man shot at his wife and injured her in Atarhar village under Unchehara police station on Friday.

The woman, 19-year-old Varsha Patel, sustained severe injuries. He also fired at her younger sister Anamika, but the bullet flew past her.

The police said they began to search for the accused. According to reports, Varsha, who was in her parental house and painting it at 8pm, saw her husband Umapatra Patel entering the house, scaling its wall.

Umapatra, a resident of Khajua-Rajnagar in Chhatarpur, was carrying a country-made gun.

As soon as Varsha saw him, she began to yell and her husband shot at her.

Her sister Anamika, who was cooking food, came out hearing the sound of a bullet. The accused also shot at her, but the bullet flew past her.

After committing the crime, the accused ran away scaling the wall. Varsha’s mother Renu dialed 100 and the police reached the spot and sent the injured to a hospital where her condition was stated to be stable.

Umapatra’s relatives live in Atarhar village where he visited often and he fell in love with Varsha.

The couple ran away and tied the knot in 2021, and the relatives of the woman registered a missing person’s complaint at Unchehara police station.

After searching for the girl for several months, the police found her in Chhatarpur, but Varsha said he would live with her husband.

After a few months of their wedding, Umapatra began to beat her up, so she was staying with her parents.

Because he failed to pacify his wife to live with him, Umapatra planned to liquidate her.

He began to live in his uncle’s house, which is one km away from his wife’s residence.