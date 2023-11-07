 MP Elections 2023: Once A Dacoit, Malkhan Singh Now Visits Village To Village Seeking Votes For Congress
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Elections 2023: Once A Dacoit, Malkhan Singh Now Visits Village To Village Seeking Votes For Congress

MP Elections 2023: Once A Dacoit, Malkhan Singh Now Visits Village To Village Seeking Votes For Congress

Having transitioned from a teenage dacoit, Singh surrendered in 1982 and has been striving for a political presence ever since.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former notorious dacoit Malkhan Singh, previously known as a 'Baghi' in the Chambal region, is actively engaging in village visits to garner support for the Congress party.

Having transitioned from a teenage dacoit, Singh surrendered in 1982 and has been striving for a political presence ever since. He has a history of affiliations with the BJP and SP in the past. Now, he's turning his focus to support the Congress in his political endeavors.

Read Also
Bhopal: 'Digvijaya Destroyed MP,' CM Shivraj Attacks Congress, Accuses Priyanka & Rahul Gandhi Of...
article-image

Singh, who faced a staggering 94 police cases, including 17 murder charges, recently joined the Congress party in Bhopal, officially taking membership in the presence of state president Kamal Nath.

Singh, known for his earlier campaign support for the BJP, is now actively involved in rallying support for the Congress, in order to mark an interesting transition from his criminal past to political participation.

Malkhan Singh earlier expressed his disappointment with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that he had initially believed it to be a principled party, but it turned out to be an illusion. "The BJP is not what I thought. I despise that party. We must strive to change the BJP government," Singh remarked to reporters.

Read Also
MP: Bhopal’s Air Quality Falls To ‘Very Poor’, Gwalior Most Polluted With AQI Of 338
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: Congress Wants Socialist Ideology To Perish, Says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

MP Elections 2023: Congress Wants Socialist Ideology To Perish, Says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

MP: 3 Children Critically Injured After Accident With Union Minister Prahlad Patel’s Speeding Car...

MP: 3 Children Critically Injured After Accident With Union Minister Prahlad Patel’s Speeding Car...

MP: Bihar Man Dressed Up Like Lord Hanuman Arrives To Attend PM Modi's Rally In Sidhi

MP: Bihar Man Dressed Up Like Lord Hanuman Arrives To Attend PM Modi's Rally In Sidhi

MP Elections 2023: Once A Dacoit, Malkhan Singh Now Visits Village To Village Seeking Votes For...

MP Elections 2023: Once A Dacoit, Malkhan Singh Now Visits Village To Village Seeking Votes For...

MP: Congress Never Forgets To Abuse Me, Says PM Modi; Accuses It Of Opposing President Murmu's...

MP: Congress Never Forgets To Abuse Me, Says PM Modi; Accuses It Of Opposing President Murmu's...