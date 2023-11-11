MP Elections 2023: Meet Candidates Who Cannot Vote Where They Reside

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many candidates cannot vote in Assembly constituency from where they are contesting as they are residents of other constituencies in Bhopal.

For instance, BJP candidate from Huzur Assembly constituency cannot vote in Huzur as he is resident of Patrakar Colony, which comes under Bhopal South Assembly constituency.

Congress candidate PC Sharma is resident of Bhopal Central Assembly constituency. But he cannot vote in Bhopal South from where he is contesting. BJP candidate Bhagwandas Sabnani contesting from Bhopal South is a resident of Panchwati Colony that falls under Huzur seat. So, he will cast vote in Huzur Assembly constituency and not in Bhopal South.

State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang is resident of Bhopal South constituency. He cannot vote in Narela constituency from where he is contesting. AAP candidate Raisa Malik is resident of Tolwali Masjid, which is under Bhopal Central. As a result, she cannot cast vote in Narela.

Another example is BJP candidate Krishna Gaur. She is resident of Bhopal South. So, she cannot vote in Govindpura Assembly constituency from where she is contesting.

Pitted from Bhopal Central Assembly constituency, Congress candidate Arif Masood is resident of Bhopal North. He cannot vote in Bhopal Central constituency.

Sitting MLA Arif Aqueel, Congress candidate Atif Aqueel and his brother Aamer Aqueel are residents of Bhopal Central. They will cast vote in Bhopal Central not in Bhopal North constituency.

However, BJP candidates Dhruvanarain Singh, Alok Sharma and Congress candidate Naresh Gyanchandani will cast vote in their constituencies - Bhopal Central, Bhopal north and Huzur -respectively as they are residents there.

Independent candidate and advocate Devendra Mishra said, “According to People Representatives Act, candidates can be voters of any constituency for Assembly election in the state. For Lok Sabha, candidates can be voters from anywhere in country.”

Constituency Candidate Resident

Huzur Rameshwar Sharma Bhopal South

Bhopal Central Arif Masood Bhopal North

Narela Vishvas Sarang Bhopal South

Govindpura Krishna Gaur Bhopal South

Bhopal North Atif Aqueel Bhopal central

Bhopal north Amer Aqueel Bhopal central

Bhopal south PC Sharma Bhopal central

Bhopal south Bhagwandas Huzur

