MP Elections 2023: Kamal Nath Solicits Votes To Rewrite History In Rehli, A BJP Bastion

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): On the day of Diwali, you should take a pledge that this is a war of ‘independence’ and we will start a new history from November 17, said former chief minister Kamal Nath while addressing a public meeting in Rehli of Sagar district on Sunday.

The ex-CM attacked the BJP ruled state government on many fronts. He said ‘I have full confidence that when the votes are counted, you will hoist the Congress flag at the top’.

He also stated that he was in Rehli to meet the people, leaving Chhindwara on the festival day Diwali, because he feels a great bond of the people of the state as well as of Rehli.

Nath said, “When I was the Chief Minister, I had brought the law of 27% OBC reservation. We have been talking about caste census for a long time.”

'BJP has ruined MP'

He further said that all elections have their own importance. The election to be held on November 17 is the election of the future of Madhya Pradesh, it is not the election of any party or any candidate.

He asked the people ‘Therefore, now you have to decide in which direction you want to take Madhya Pradesh. Today the picture of the state is in front of you. Today the state has been ruined. When I see the youth, I feel very worried because these youth are the future of the Sagar district and of the entire state, but if their future is in the dark, then how will they brighten the future of MP.”

From the Rehli constituency, a BJP bastion, Jyoti Patel is contesting the election against minister Gopal Bhargava.

